Leicester City set sights on potential double Juventus transfer raid

Leicester City have reportedly sent scouts to run the rule over Juventus duo Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernadeschi.

Calciomercato claim the Foxes have had club officials present to watch both these players, who seem set to become transfer targets for Brendan Rodgers in the near future.

Leicester are reported to be evaluating the situations of both players, who have not always been regulars for Juve, so could be realistic targets in the near future.

Rabiot has also recently been linked with a move to Leicester’s Premier League rivals Newcastle, so it seems there may be a growing chance that we’ll be seeing the Frenchman in England in the near future.

Bernardeschi, meanwhile, is nearing the end of his contract with the Serie A giants, and could be a very tempting option on the cheap this January or on a free next summer.

Leicester fans will no doubt hope there’ll be further updates on this soon, with these players clearly high up on the club’s agenda based on these reports.