Ex-Red says unsung Liverpool hero could score 15 goals a season

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has suggested that Divock Origi is good enough to go and be a 15-goal-a-season striker for a number of other big clubs.

The Belgium international has been an important squad player for the Reds for some time now, and has the habit of scoring important goals at big moments.

Collymore thinks that it seems pretty clear that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Origi, but he also told Empire of the Kop that he could see the 26-year-old making a good impact elsewhere.

See below for the pundit’s comments on Origi’s role in Klopp’s squad…

Origi came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage time winner away to Wolves at the weekend, and that knack of being clinical despite not getting many chances could end up being hugely important to Liverpool.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will soon be off to the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Origi might finally see more playing time and could get the chance to show what he can do with those extra minutes on the pitch.

