Liverpool striker Divock Origi has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after his stoppage time winner against Wolves.

The Belgium international has been a reliable super-sub for a few years at Anfield now, and always seems to pop up with an important goal on the big occasion.

Origi may not be the most naturally talented player in this Liverpool squad, but Crooks has praised his clinical finishing ability as he continues to show what he can do with limited chances.

Having included Origi in his Premier League team of the week, Crooks lavished praise on his impact for Liverpool.

“A player cannot survive by goals alone – not if you want to play regularly for Liverpool you can’t,” Crooks said.

“Divock Origi is as good a finisher as I’ve seen. I sat in disbelief when he came on against Spurs in the Champions League final and scored one of the best goals I’ve seen taken in such circumstances.

“To have the capacity to remain at a club when you have that finishing ability speaks volumes about the manager and your team-mates.

“Origi never complains about being on the bench but always seems the most dangerous man on the pitch when he’s called on by his team.

“The response from his team-mates who came from everywhere to congratulate him after winner against Wolves tells me just how popular he is in the dressing room.