Stat clearly illustrates the instant impact of Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

If there are any Manchester United fans who want clear proof that Ralf Rangnick’s methods are doing something for the team, then look no further than this stat from Opta.

The Red Devils enjoyed a win on Rangnick’s first appearance in the Old Trafford dugout, with a second-half goal from Fred delivering an important three points.

More than just the win, however, is the manner in which the win came about, with Rangnick’s philosophy starting to have an effect on the way these players pass the ball, and on the way they fight to win it back.

See the stat below as Man Utd won possession in the final third more than at any other point this season…

12 – Man Utd won possession in the final third 12 times against Crystal Palace today, at least five more occasions than they managed in any other Premier League game this season. Ethos. pic.twitter.com/pILc0I9K0G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2021

Rangnick will be delighted that the players are already taking his ideas on board, and fans will hope it can continue to have a positive effect on the team’s performances and results.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for United, but it looks like changing manager was the right call and could now have a big impact on how the rest of the campaign pans out.