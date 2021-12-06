Man Utd transfer news: Boost in pursuit of goal machine, Rangnick eyes £82m duo, potential Lingard sale

The latest Man Utd transfer news is here as new manager Ralf Rangnick seemingly sets his sights on targets for January.

The Red Devils have just changed their manager and one imagines they could soon look to change a few players when the opportunity arises this winter.

Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news involving possible ins and outs at Old Trafford in the near future…

First up, United look to have been handed a possible boost in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, if Michael Zorc’s comments are anything to go by.

The Dortmund chief seems open to allowing Haaland a move away soon as long as the conditions are right, following recent links with United.

“The fact is that he has a contract. But it’s also a fact, and this is no secret, that he can leave the club under certain conditions,” Zorc told German outlet Sport1.

“Both Erling and the club are dealing with the issue very professionally. We’ll see how things progress.”

MUFC could also be set to totally revamp their midfield under Rangnick, who has identified two top targets.

A report in the Sun claims the German tactician wants to raid his old club RB Leipzig for £32m midfielder Amadou Haidara.

As well as that, the same report claims that Rangnick is also a fan of Aston Villa star John McGinn, who has long been linked with the Red Devils due to Sir Alex Ferguson’s well known admiration of him.

If United do move for these two midfielders, it would likely cost a combined total of around £82m.

Finally, there is encouraging news on the Jesse Lingard front as it looks like United may not have to lose him on a free after all.

The Times report that cash-rich Newcastle are ready to pay up to sign Lingard this January, as they want him this season instead of next.

The Magpies could pay big to release Lingard from his United deal early, in what is surely the best move for all parties involved.