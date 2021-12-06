Why disallowing Aston Villa goal against Leicester City was the right decision – Mark Halsey

Michael Oliver was correct in law to disallow Jacob Ramsey’s goal for Aston Villa against Leicester.

Kasper Schmeichel had one hand on the grounded ball after the Foxes keeper parried Matty Cash’s knockdown.

Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct states a goalkeeper has control of the ball if it’s between the hands or between the hand and any surface.

There is an exception to the law if the ball rebounds from the goalkeeper or the goalkeeper has made a save but it is open to interpretation whether Schmeichel has made a genuine save from Cash.

It was difficult for referee Oliver to see whether Schmeichel had control in real time but this was a good use of VAR by Paul Tierney, who recommended a review at the monitor.

Once Oliver saw the incident again it was an easy call for him to rule out the goal.

It was also good to see fourth official Robert Jones explain why the goal had been chalked off to Villa boss Steven Gerrard.