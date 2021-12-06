Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has hinted his preference would be to stay at Anfield despite admitting that recent Barcelona transfer rumours are flattering.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season, and there’s no doubt a player of his ability could be a great asset for a club like Barcelona.

It’s surely vital for Liverpool to keep hold of their star player, however, and it sounds like Salah is ready to stay where he is as he says he’s happy in the Premier League.

Barcelona lost Lionel Messi over the summer and in many ways Salah looks like one of the closest things in world football to the Argentine superstar.

Still, LFC fans will surely be relieved to hear that Salah seems open to committing his future to the Reds.

Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr TV, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Salah said: “I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me.

“This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”

Former Liverpool star Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside just how important he felt it was for his old club to keep Salah.

When asked about possibly looking to replace the former Roma man with Leeds winger Raphinha, Thomas said: “Replacing Salah isn’t a question. Liverpool need to keep hold of their best players and he is the best.

“Raphinha is a really intelligent player with Premier League experience, so adding him to the squad would of course be beneficial, but hopefully the Salah situation gets sorted sooner rather than later.”