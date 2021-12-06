Premier League team of the week: Surprise Man United hero joins Liverpool duo

Garth Crooks has named his latest Premier League team of the week, with some of the big clubs’ surprise heroes making it in.

Manchester United midfielder Fred gets into Crooks’ line up after his superb winning goal against Crystal Palace, which capped a generally improved display from the divisive Brazilian.

Up front, Liverpool’s surprise match-winner Divock Origi also gets in, with the Belgium international once again showing himself to be one of the best super-subs in the Premier League, even if he’s not the kind of player you generally expect to see in line ups like these.

See below for the full XI via BBC Sport…

Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are less surprising inclusions, while Callum Wilson’s place is also fully deserved after a good performance for Newcastle United.

Slightly surprising, however, is that there aren’t more West Ham players involved, with Jarrod Bowen the only one making it in from the hugely impressive 3-2 win over Chelsea.