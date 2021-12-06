In the 56th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Everton and Arsenal, the Toffees thought they had drawn level.

Abdoulaye Doucoure knocked the ball forward when he picked the ball up in the final third, before quickly slipping it through to Richarlison.

Richarlison took a touch before squeezing the ball in at the near post with a tidy finish, but his celebrations were cut short once again as VAR stepped in.

It was shown that the forward was just ahead of compatriot Gabriel as the ball was played in so Richarlison came away with nothing despite putting the ball into the net for the second time tonight.

That is SO close! ? VAR comes to the rescue for Arsenal once again as Everton and Richarlison are denied by another tight offside call! ? pic.twitter.com/4fkCd2uH0w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2021

The 24-year-old almost dealt the Gunners a nightmare blow right on the brink of halftime, but his fine header was chalked off for offside and Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the other side moments later.

Richarlison can only hold his head in his hands at this point, the Brazilian has been incredibly unfortunate due to fine margins.