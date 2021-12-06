Video: Martin Odegaard shows finesse to fire Arsenal ahead after Kieran Tierney returns with lovely assist vs Everton

During stoppage time in the first-half of this evening’s Premier League tie between Arsenal and Everton, the Gunners took the lead just moments after the Toffees had their own opener disallowed.

Alexandre Lacazette showcased the link-up play that warrants him the starting striker spot ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he played the ball through to the ever-marauding Kieran Tierney.

Despite some fortune after a shaky first touch, Tierney quickly shook off the rust as he floated in a pinpoint cross into the box, which hung in the air before Martin Odegaard tucked it away.

Odegaard sent the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot volley that left Richarlison with his head in his hands, as it came just minutes after the Brazilian had a goal ruled out for Everton.

Just moments after having a goal wiped out, Everton go behind against Arsenal! ? Martin Odegaard is unmarked in the box to volley in the opener at Goodison Park! ? pic.twitter.com/t3ZtUzymLJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2021

Things just aren’t going right at all for Rafa Benitez and Everton right now, given the displays from Arsenal before their defeat to Manchester United, this may be enough to shut out the Toffees.