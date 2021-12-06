In the 79th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie between Everton and Arsenal, Richarlison finally had a goal to his name at the third time of asking.
Demarai Gray rattled the bar with a stunning effort from the edge of the box and Richarlison leapt like never before to to head in the rebound.
Richarlison showed rapid reactions and leapt like a salmon to steer the ball over the line, and this time the Brazilian was not rued by VAR.
The 24-year-old fired into the back of the net on two occasions earlier in the game, only for both goals to be disallowed for offside after VAR reviews.
See More: (Video) Everton’s Ben Godfrey somehow avoids red card for HORROR challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu
#EVEARS Richarlison goal to make it 1-1, 79 mins pic.twitter.com/tRaDye5Ktl
— SUPER FAST PL GOALS (@jdjdiidk) December 6, 2021
Pictures from NBC Sports and Canal+ Sport.
Richarlison thoroughly deserved to get on the scoresheet after being unlucky to see his earlier efforts chalked away.