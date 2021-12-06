In the 79th minute of tonight’s Premier League tie between Everton and Arsenal, Richarlison finally had a goal to his name at the third time of asking.

Demarai Gray rattled the bar with a stunning effort from the edge of the box and Richarlison leapt like never before to to head in the rebound.

Richarlison showed rapid reactions and leapt like a salmon to steer the ball over the line, and this time the Brazilian was not rued by VAR.

The 24-year-old fired into the back of the net on two occasions earlier in the game, only for both goals to be disallowed for offside after VAR reviews.

Pictures from NBC Sports and Canal+ Sport.

Richarlison thoroughly deserved to get on the scoresheet after being unlucky to see his earlier efforts chalked away.