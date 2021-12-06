Cause for concern at West Ham as Ferdinand reveals private chats with Man Utd & Chelsea target Declan Rice

West Ham fans might not be too pleased with Rio Ferdinand’s comments about his private conversations with Declan Rice.

Rice has shone for West Ham, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times and attracting plenty of transfer talk involving big clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

It remains to be seen if the England international will definitely be moving soon, and one imagines the Hammers will definitely demand big money to let their star player go.

Still, Ferdinand’s comments suggest Rice has big ambitions, so it won’t be easy to persuade him to stay at the London Stadium.

“I think Joe (Cole) you speak to him quite a lot, I speak to him a fair bit as well myself and it’s always about football,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“He’s an absolute lover of the game. He’s not a kid who wants other stuff, he’s all about the game and in the clips there (showing Rice’s improvement and what he has added to his game) it epitomises what I’ve spoken to him about – adding new bits to his game constantly.

“He doesn’t want to stand still. He wants to be the best of the best and get the best out of himself.”