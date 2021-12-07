“All on the manager” – Arteta blamed for Everton defeat by these Arsenal fans, with one particular concern raised

Arsenal fans are venting their frustration at manager Mikel Arteta after the hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Everton last night.

The Gunners took the lead through Martin Odegaard and looked in a good position to pick up three points against this struggling Toffees side, but they ended up surrendering their advantage and losing 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Arteta’s side were also beaten 3-2 away at Manchester United in midweek, and it’s fair to say many Gooners are now really losing patience with the Spanish tactician.

See below for some angry comments from Arsenal supporters on Twitter, with a fair few also taking particular issue with the fact that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has so often been overlooked by the manager, for no obvious reason…

All on the manager that one. No excuses. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 6, 2021

Maitland Niles wins Man of the match against Watford, next 4 games: Liverpool (A) – 37 mins as sub

Newcastle (H) – benched

Man United (A) – benched

Everton (A) – left out of squad ? — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) December 6, 2021

Arsenal and Arteta.

Clearly not working out, and no signs to suggest that it will, anytime soon. If I were Edu, I’d already be thinking of replacing him in the summer. — AD (@gooner_lens) December 7, 2021

Didn't watch the game, was at work. But losing away to Everton is completely unacceptable considering the state they were in. And Arteta just never learns with his game management does he? — AFC_Joe??????? #KroenkeOut (@AFC_JoeYT) December 6, 2021

Why does Arteta hate Maitland Niles? — kianna (@Sancho25szn_) December 6, 2021

Thank you for the FA Cup Mikel, but it's time for change. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 6, 2021

Absolutely deserved losses to United and Everton. Arteta can probably be sacked on these two performances alone. Shockingly bad, inexcusable. — Abhishek Solomon (@abhishek_87) December 6, 2021

Maitland Niles won MOTM and Arteta decides to bench him

SMH — Reyna Mary (@reynamary_) December 7, 2021

The results and performances are unacceptable and indefensible.Nothing would make me happier than to see sacking #Arteta https://t.co/i1nW38gHJK — Hamza (@_HMaal) December 6, 2021

Nah, no way this is real ?. Arteta is actually beyond deluded, just get him out already. https://t.co/NADxzoU85a — Edu's Plastic Surgeon (@Lokomisonka) December 7, 2021

Maitland Niles dropped a MOTM performance against Watford and we haven’t seen him on the pitch ever since. Sigh. — Demilade (@Thekhalid_) December 7, 2021

?WHY?

•Winning form had Lokonga/Maitland Niles at CM…

•Xhaka at left back, not the answer especially after being out for 2 months.

•Play Him. Pepe often is indirectly involved in goals scored.

•Arteta for some reason gets greedy and changes things way too much. #Arsenal — Arsenal Long Island ? (@Arsenal_LINY) December 6, 2021

Arsenal surely need to improve soon or there will be serious questions asked about Arteta’s position, with the 39-year-old not really living up to the hype that he generated during his time on Manchester City’s coaching staff.

Arteta was highly rated for the work he did under Pep Guardiola, but after all this time there’s little evidence he’s the right man for this challenging job at Arsenal.