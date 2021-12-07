“All on the manager” – Arteta blamed for Everton defeat by these Arsenal fans, with one particular concern raised

Arsenal fans are venting their frustration at manager Mikel Arteta after the hugely disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Everton last night.

The Gunners took the lead through Martin Odegaard and looked in a good position to pick up three points against this struggling Toffees side, but they ended up surrendering their advantage and losing 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Arteta’s side were also beaten 3-2 away at Manchester United in midweek, and it’s fair to say many Gooners are now really losing patience with the Spanish tactician.

See below for some angry comments from Arsenal supporters on Twitter, with a fair few also taking particular issue with the fact that Ainsley Maitland-Niles has so often been overlooked by the manager, for no obvious reason…

Arsenal surely need to improve soon or there will be serious questions asked about Arteta’s position, with the 39-year-old not really living up to the hype that he generated during his time on Manchester City’s coaching staff.

Arteta was highly rated for the work he did under Pep Guardiola, but after all this time there’s little evidence he’s the right man for this challenging job at Arsenal.

