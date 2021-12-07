Aubameyang suffering longest goal drought in an Arsenal shirt, and his worst in seven years

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now on his longest run without a goal for the Gunners since he joined the club.

The Gabon international has had a poor start to the season, scoring only four times in 14 Premier League appearances so far, with his last goal coming against Aston Villa back in October.

Since then, Arsenal have played Leicester City, Watford, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton, with their captain failing to find the back of the net at all in that six-game run.

Admittedly, the 32-year-old only came off the bench for a few minutes towards the end of the defeat at Everton, but it’s still his longest goal drought in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and the worst he’s been on since his time at Borussia Dortmund in 2014…

6 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score in each of his last six Premier League appearances, his longest such run in the competition. It's his longest goalless league run overall since a 14-game spell from February to August 2014 with Borussia Dortmund. Concern. pic.twitter.com/4zhPM8Uy0a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2021

Aubameyang has long been one of the finest forwards in world football, but it’s starting to look like his dip in form this season and last is not just a blip.

It’s a shame to see such a fine player struggling like this, but age catches up with everyone at some point, and it looks like he’s simply not the player he once was.

Mikel Arteta started Alexandre Lacazette over Aubameyang against Everton, and it may be worth considering handing the Frenchman a new contract after all.

Lacazette is heading towards being a free agent in the summer, but AFC don’t want to find themselves staying too overly reliant on Aubameyang after this total loss of form.

It’s surely also vital that Arteta takes to the transfer market for a new signing up front, with a long-term replacement for Aubameyang surely now an urgent priority.