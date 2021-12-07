West Ham are reportedly ready to pay as much as £17million to seal the transfer of Hellas Verona attacking midfielder Antonin Barak.

The Czech Republic international has impressed in Serie A in recent times and is now firmly on the Hammers’ radar ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham could be ready to pay £17m to try to bring Barak to east London, in a deal that could be a cheap alternative to Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has long been linked with a return to West Ham since his loan spell with the club last season, and he’s nearing the end of his contract at Manchester United.

Still, David Moyes has done well signing Czech players in recent times, and Barak looks like another talent who could fit in well at the London Stadium.

Barak has bagged five goals and three assists in 16 games for Hellas Verona so far this season, and is known for his work rate as well as his quality, which should make him a perfect fit for Moyes’ side.