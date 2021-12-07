West Ham ready to pay £17million for alternative to Jesse Lingard

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly ready to pay as much as £17million to seal the transfer of Hellas Verona attacking midfielder Antonin Barak.

The Czech Republic international has impressed in Serie A in recent times and is now firmly on the Hammers’ radar ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham could be ready to pay £17m to try to bring Barak to east London, in a deal that could be a cheap alternative to Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has long been linked with a return to West Ham since his loan spell with the club last season, and he’s nearing the end of his contract at Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham in the mix for signing of striker who’s been recommended to Barcelona by Luis Suarez
Chelsea offered chance to re-sign former star player for just £23million
Liverpool have “asked for information” about Arsenal transfer target

Still, David Moyes has done well signing Czech players in recent times, and Barak looks like another talent who could fit in well at the London Stadium.

Barak has bagged five goals and three assists in 16 games for Hellas Verona so far this season, and is known for his work rate as well as his quality, which should make him a perfect fit for Moyes’ side.

More Stories Antonin Barak Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.