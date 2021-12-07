Chelsea fan-favourite edging closer to La Liga move following contract impasse

Chelsea fans will be gutted to hear that defender Antonio Rudiger is close to leaving the club, especially after recent reports suggested the player’s agent has recently met with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the German defender’s brother, Sahr Senesie, who is also his agent, held a meeting with Los Blancos last month.

Although both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with having an interest in the talented defender, it has been noted the German’s preference is to leave the Premier League, if he cannot agree to new terms with the Blues.

Rudiger has been a standout performer for manager Thomas Tuchel and played an integral role for the side, especially during last season when they lifted the prestigious Champions League.

However, with his deal set to expire in six months time and still no agreement in place to renew his deal, it is becoming increasingly more likely that the centre-back will play his football elsewhere next season.

If this biggest hurdle the Blues’ hierarchy are trying to overcome is how much to pay Rudiger, fans will be left bitterly disappointed.

Having said that though, there could also be an element of understanding – especially if Rudiger sees his worth higher than his employers.

There is no doubting that the German international has been nothing short of impressive during the first half of this season.

However, with teammate Cesar Azpilicueta also rumoured to be heading for the exit (El Nacional), Blues fans will be desperate to keep hold of at least one of their experienced defenders.