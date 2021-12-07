Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the surprise transfer return of Eden Hazard from Real Madrid.

The Blues sold Hazard to Los Blancos back in the summer of 2019 in a big-money move, but it’s fair to say the Belgium international has not lived up to expectations in his time at the Bernabeu.

Hazard’s struggles have seen him linked with a move away from Madrid in recent times, with some talk of clubs like Newcastle United and Juventus possibly being ready to gamble with a loan move for him.

However, the Transfer Exchange Show now claim that Chelsea have also been contacted by Real about the option of re-signing their former hero on the cheap…

Chelsea have been given the opportunity to resign their former club hero Eden Hazard, Real Madrid have offered the Belgium international to The Blues for £23m.

Chelsea fans would surely be tempted to see Hazard back at Stamford Bridge for just £23million, which would be a fraction of what they sold him to Madrid for.

At the same time, however, it might also be wise for the club not to get too sentimental about this and stay away from a big-name player who looks a long way past his best.

Hazard just hasn’t got going at all in his time in Spain and even thought it might be that a return to west London could give him his spark back, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever be the player he was again.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, especially as Chelsea could do with strengthening in attack as the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have all been quite inconsistent.