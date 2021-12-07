Chelsea star will miss Zenit clash after testing positive for Covid

The threat of Covid never truly went away, even if it subsided for a while, and as more and more positive cases are once again uncovered, it brings into focus another period of time where football may have to be played behind closed doors.

Chelsea were already going to be without Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah and Jorginho for the Zenit game through injury, but they’ve now been hit with another blow.

Thomas Tuchel noted in his pre-match press conference that midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, has tested positive for Covid.

With top position in the group at stake, it’s the last thing Tuchel needs.

After the loss against West Ham at the weekend, if the Blues were unable to win on Wednesday, it could dent confidence in a team that have been head and shoulders above most of their opponents this season.

The priority now is to ensure Kovacic gets over Covid with no ill effects.