Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer to Barcelona once his contract expires next summer.

The experienced Blues ace looks to be edging closer to agreeing a move to Barca, according to El Nacional, in what could be a smart piece of business by the Catalan giants to strengthen their defence on the cheap.

For Chelsea, however, this is a bit of a disaster, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also nearing the ends of their contracts, while veteran centre-back Thiago Silva also surely cannot go on playing regularly at this level for much longer.

It’s hard to imagine how even a club like Chelsea would cope if all three of Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen were to leave in the same summer.

If the Azpilicueta to Barcelona move does go through, it surely means CFC need to step it up in terms of doing all they can to persuade at least one of Rudiger or Christensen to stay.

It’s far from encouraging that the west London giants have not yet secured their futures, so it could also mean that Thomas Tuchel is forced into the market once again.

Chelsea were close to signing Sevilla’s Jules Kounde last summer, as Fabrizio Romano told Football Espana recently, and one imagines he’d make sense as a priority target again.