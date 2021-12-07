Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly agreed a transfer to Real Madrid on a three-year contract.

The Germany international had other offers as well, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also keen to snap him up, but it now looks like he’s chosen Real Madrid and the move could be made official in January, according to Todo Fichajes.

If this ends up being accurate, it could be a huge blow for Chelsea, with Rudiger proving a key player for them in recent times and likely to be a figure who’ll be hard to replace.

These transfer rumours also come as Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen also threaten to walk away from Stamford Bridge for free at the end of the season.

Chelsea will surely have to spend a fortune in the transfer market if all three of these key defensive players end up leaving at the same time.

The west London giants also have the ageing Thiago Silva to think about replacing, as he surely won’t be able to go on playing regularly at this level for much longer.

Rudiger should be a solid signing for Madrid, and it’s a huge bonus for them to be landing such a proven player on a free.