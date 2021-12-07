Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan: Klopp rotates as Origi earns rare start

Despite being drawn in a difficult Champions League group against AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have already qualified in an emphatic fashion.

Having won all five of their previous group games, the Reds sit comfortably at the top of Group B on 15-points and will therefore be in the competition’s knockout round.

However, although already safely through to the Round of Last 16, Liverpool has one last piece of group business to attend to and that comes in the form of facing Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night.

Looking to finish the prestigious competition’s first phase with a one hundred percent record, Klopp has named his starting lineup to take on AC Milan, who themselves will be desperate to claim all three points after sitting in third place on four points, narrowly behind Porto in second on five points.

? ???? ???? ? Your Reds line-up for our final #UCL group stage encounter ? #ACMLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 7, 2021

Although Klopp has named a much-changed side, the Reds’ attacking line features three very familiar faces of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and last weekend’s hero Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s tie against AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.