Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan: Klopp rotates as Origi earns rare start

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Despite being drawn in a difficult Champions League group against AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Porto, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have already qualified in an emphatic fashion.

Having won all five of their previous group games, the Reds sit comfortably at the top of Group B on 15-points and will therefore be in the competition’s knockout round.

However, although already safely through to the Round of Last 16, Liverpool has one last piece of group business to attend to and that comes in the form of facing Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan at the San Siro on Thursday night.

MORE: Liverpool in driving seat to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar in £90m club record deal

More Stories / Latest News
Rangnick bringing in a psychologist says an awful lot about Man United players
Liverpool in driving seat to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar in £90m club record deal
Video: Messi scores from outside the box to make it three for PSG before half-time

Looking to finish the prestigious competition’s first phase with a one hundred percent record, Klopp has named his starting lineup to take on AC Milan, who themselves will be desperate to claim all three points after sitting in third place on four points, narrowly behind Porto in second on five points.

Although Klopp has named a much-changed side, the Reds’ attacking line features three very familiar faces of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and last weekend’s hero Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s tie against AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

More Stories Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.