West Ham in the mix for signing of striker who’s been recommended to Barcelona by Luis Suarez

West Ham United are reportedly one of the clubs in the mix for the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The talented young Uruguay international has really caught the eye in recent times, showing tremendous potential in the Portuguese league and in the Champions League.

According to Record, West Ham are the latest club to be strongly linked with an interest in Nunez as David Moyes continues his hunt for a big signing up front.

West Ham were linked with a few new strikers in the summer but these deals didn’t work out, leaving the east Londoners slightly over-reliant on Michail Antonio up top.

Now, however, it seems there’s genuine interest from the Hammers in Nunez, who has also been linked with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and other big clubs in recent times.

His fellow countryman Luis Suarez is also a big fan of his, and has recommended him as a possible target for Barcelona.

“I told them (Barcelona), ‘pay attention to this one, he’s very good, he shows interesting things’,” Suarez said recently.

“Instead of paying now €80 million, €90m or €100m they would’ve paid €15m or €20m and have him there as a substitute, a player needs to be empowered.”