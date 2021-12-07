Ajax centre-forward, Sebastien Haller, just can’t stop scoring in the Champions League.

After a penalty was awarded once a VAR check had been completed, Haller confidently stepped up to dispatch his 10th goal in this year’s competition.

It broke Erling Haaland’s record of the quickest to double figures and Haller also became the first player in Champions League history to score in all of his first six group games.

?? Quickest to 10 Champions League goals in history

? Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s group-stage record Sébastien Haller scoring #UCL goals this season is ??????????.. pic.twitter.com/seA7Pg9UB9 — SuperSport ? (@SuperSportTV) December 7, 2021

Pictures from Voetbal TV and SuperSport TV