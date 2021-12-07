Video: Haller makes Champions League history for Ajax with penalty goal

Ajax centre-forward, Sebastien Haller, just can’t stop scoring in the Champions League.

After a penalty was awarded once a VAR check had been completed, Haller confidently stepped up to dispatch his 10th goal in this year’s competition.

It broke Erling Haaland’s record of the quickest to double figures and Haller also became the first player in Champions League history to score in all of his first six group games.

