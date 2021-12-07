Kagoshima United, of the J3 League in Japan, have caused a storm by releasing home, away and goalkeeper shirts that appear to inadvertently have the Swastika symbol as part of its design.

The Swastika is of course most closely associated with Nazi Germany, and has been outlawed in many countries.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

It’s likely to be an unfortunate coincidence, given the official club Twitter account suggested that the patterns related to Oshima Tsumugi, a traditional craft that represents the prefecture, with the collar being the image of Oshima Tsumugi’s kimono.

Footy Headlines released images of the three shirts which can be seen below.