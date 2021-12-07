It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Leicester City in the Premier League thus far, though Brendan Rodgers does have enough quality exponents in his ranks to ensure that their current malaise is just a blip.

Though they currently sit in 11th position in the table, they are only two wins away from fifth, and if the team are able to put even a short run of wins together, things will look an awful lot healthier than they do at present.

One player is still waiting for more chances to impress, despite finishing as the club’s top scorer last season.

Kelechi Iheanacho has played for just 54 minutes of the 2021/22 Premier League season, and hasn’t been able to force his way into Rodgers’ plans.

However, the manager is keen to accentuate the positives and has promised the player that he’ll soon get his chance.

“I think we’ve said it before: he’s best in a two, that’s clear, that’s when he’s been really good,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by Leicestershire Live.

“He’s training well, he’s a great professional, Kels, and he knows he’s going to feature over the course of this period at some point.

“It’s not the goalscoring that’s been an issue for us. We’ve created chances, we’ve scored goals, and scored enough goals to win games.

“My immediate concern is more getting that collective back, and getting that solidity into the team again and knowing that all of these guys will get a chance to play at some point.”