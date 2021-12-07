‘European elite’ – These Liverpool fans are delighted that Reds are first English team to win all six Champions League group games

Liverpool FC
With Liverpool already comfortably through to the Champions League knockout stages, there wasn’t an awful lot to play for in Milan.

Try telling that to Jurgen Klopp and his charges, however.

Another thoroughly professional performance saw the Reds become the first English side to win all of their six group games, with goals thanks to Mo Salah and Divock Origi.

Aside from the match against West Ham, when Liverpool were surprisingly beaten in a five-goal thriller, Klopp’s magnificent side just keep getting results.

The groove they’re in is very reminiscent of the season before last, and that’s ominous for the rest of the Premier League and their European opponents.

Salah in particular just can’t stop scoring, with his goal on the night, the 20th of an already remarkable season.

Now European adventures can take a back seat as the Premier League once again is of prior importance.

That won’t stop these Liverpool supporters from crowing, however.

