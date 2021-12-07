Liverpool in driving seat to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar in £90m club record deal

Borussia Dortmund has arguably two of football’s hottest prospects on their books. Striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Jude Bellingham are both destined for big, big things and according to recent reports, the latter could very well be heading to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who claims that when it comes to signing Bellingham, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who is leading the chasing pack.

Although Bellingham, 18, has recently found himself in hot water for some controversial comments made during a post-match interview following his side’s 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, there is no doubting his on-field talent.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest talents to come through England’s youth set up in recent history, the former Birmingham City star is widely expected to dominate Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions’ midfield for many years to come.

However, domestically, while there is still major uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of teammate Haaland, Bellingham is also attracting some pretty big attention.

It has been claimed that the Black and Yellows are likely to demand as much as £90m for Bellingham and should Liverpool meet that price tag, the 18-year-old would become the club’s most expensive ever signing, topping the fee paid for Virgil Van Dijk by a whopping £15m.

Since joining the club last summer, Bellingham has featured in 67 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals, along the way and has a contract that runs until 2025.