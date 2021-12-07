Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s two top summer transfer targets and why they didn’t work out

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Liverpool were interested in potential transfer deals for Leeds United winger Raphinha and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the summer.

The Reds ended up having a quiet summer, only bringing in Ibrahima Konate to strengthen their defence, but Romano has told Empire of the Kop that they also explored other potential deals.

Still, it seems Raphinha was too expensive at the time, while their interest in Sanches never got as advanced as some reports suggested, according to Romano.

See the video clip below for details, with Romano explaining that LFC try not to panic buy and ideally try to find signings like Diogo Jota…

??"The model of the deal has always been Diogo Jota."@FabrizioRomano on how close #LFC came to signing Raphinha and Renato Sanches in the summer? pic.twitter.com/wr39FLiGiX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 7, 2021

Liverpool could have done with Raphinha as an extra option in attack, particularly with the Africa Cup of Nations this year meaning they could be without star duo Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane for a while.

Sanches could also have been a fine signing to help Liverpool replace Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield after his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.