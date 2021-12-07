Fabrizio Romano gives Liverpool fans cause for optimism over Mohamed Salah’s contract situation

Liverpool fans could have some cause for optimism over Mohamed Salah’s future at the club despite a relative lack of news on the situation.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in an interview with Empire of the Kop, with the Italian reporter offering his insight that a lack of speculation could actually be a reason for Reds fans to believe it’s going well.

Liverpool have been hugely reliant on the world class performances of Salah down the years, and the Egypt international has arguably only got even better this season.

It’s crucial for the club to keep hold of the former Roma man, and here’s Romano’s latest update on the player’s situation…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but, as Romano says, it’s obviously important for Liverpool to give Salah the right deal at this point in his career.

The 29-year-old is still at the peak of his powers, but he may well be aware that this could be one of the last big contracts he signs, so LFC have to make him feel valued, which is surely the least he deserves after his immense contributions to the club.

