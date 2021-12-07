Video: Mbappe gets Paris Saint-Germain off to a flyer with a quick fire double against Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain can always rely on Kylian Mbappe to come up with the goods in front of goal.

Within seven minutes of the start of their Champions League game against Club Brugge, the French World Cup winner had hit a quick-fire double to almost certainly condemn the Belgians to finishing bottom of the table.

The first finish was one of the quickest of his career, whilst the second owed everything to the pass from Angel Di Maria.

