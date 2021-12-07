Paris Saint-Germain can always rely on Kylian Mbappe to come up with the goods in front of goal.

Within seven minutes of the start of their Champions League game against Club Brugge, the French World Cup winner had hit a quick-fire double to almost certainly condemn the Belgians to finishing bottom of the table.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

The first finish was one of the quickest of his career, whilst the second owed everything to the pass from Angel Di Maria.

Mbappé’s quickest goal of his career so far pic.twitter.com/pe7JiwCwGU — mbappegols (@mbappegols2) December 7, 2021

Di Maria ?? Mbappe Two quick goals for Kylian Mbappe against Club Brugge, but it’s all about the assist from the Argentine ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/edZzynXwPs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

THE PASS. THE FINISH. ? Kylian Mbappe with TWO goals inside 7 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/CoKcBXk1aN — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

Pictures from UEFA TV, BT Sport and CBS Sport Golazo