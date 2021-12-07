Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who is already unsettled at the club.

This surprise report comes via Todo Fichajes, who suggest Depay is already having doubts about his future at Barcelona despite only joining from Lyon in the summer.

Depay has a number of clubs chasing him, according to the report, with Liverpool and Everton keen to bring him to the Premier League, while Serie A giants Juventus are also interested.

Todo Fichajes suggest Depay’s preference would be to move to Juventus, as he’s unsure about another spell in the Premier League after struggling there with Manchester United earlier in his career.

In truth, Depay doesn’t look that obviously like a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, with the Reds already pretty well stocked up front.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will undoubtedly be missed during the Africa Cup of Nations later this winter, but in general it’s not clear there’d be a big role for Depay at Anfield.

Liverpool fans also probably wouldn’t welcome a former Man Utd player to the club unless he was truly something special, and Depay isn’t quite in that category, even if he really raised his game during his time at Lyon.