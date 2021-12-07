Two-goal Kylian Mbappe passed up the chance for a hat-trick to hand penalty taking duties to Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian made no mistake from the spot, stroking the ball into the bottom corner to make it four on the night for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage tie against Club Brugge.

It was also his fifth goal in five European games for the Ligue Un giants.

He makes it look so easy!

Pictures from beIN Sports