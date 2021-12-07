Video: Messi at the double as he strokes home PSG’s fourth from the penalty spot

Champions League
Posted by

Two-goal Kylian Mbappe passed up the chance for a hat-trick to hand penalty taking duties to Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian made no mistake from the spot, stroking the ball into the bottom corner to make it four on the night for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage tie against Club Brugge.

It was also his fifth goal in five European games for the Ligue Un giants.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.