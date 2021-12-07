Video: Messi scores from outside the box to make it three for PSG before half-time

Whenever the Champions League comes around, you can almost always rely on Lionel Messi to find the back of the net.

Paris Saint-Germain were already two goals to the good against Club Brugge thanks to a Kylian Mbappe double, but Messi was never going to be denied having his name in lights too.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

Picking up the ball from a sensational Mbappe insist, the Argentinian motored forward and unleashed an unstoppable drive past the keeper.

Another incredible strike in the Champions League from Lionel Messi ? Kylian Mbappe did the hard running, Messi applied the curling finish ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/SxYtugFSuq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

MESSI GONNA MESSI. ? pic.twitter.com/h4HfkOBzPX — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2021

Pictures from UEFA TV, BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo