Former Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has predicted that Ralf Rangnick will have a positive impact at Manchester United and get them into the top four.

The Red Devils have not made a great start to the season, and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham also likely to be competing for that all-important final Champions League place.

It’s surely going to be between Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the title this term, but Man Utd could still have a decent campaign if they recover from their poor start and get into the top four.

Morgan, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Leicester v Newcastle, believes the appointment of Rangnick could now help them get there, as well as the quality of their squad in general, which had no doubt under-achieved towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

“As for the fourth spot, it’s right there for the taking,” Morgan said.

“I’m interested to see how Manchester United get on over the next few weeks now that they’ve got the new manager in.

“They’ve got the depth, they’ve got the players, but they’re just not performing. If Ralf Rangnick can get them firing on all cylinders, then they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.

“I think they’ll come good and finish in the top four.”