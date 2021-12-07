Manchester United legend Gary Neville expects there could be trouble brewing at Arsenal.

The pundit believes Gunners star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won’t be happy with Mikel Arteta leaving him on the bench against Everton and only introducing him as a substitute late on, with Eddie Nketiah somewhat surprisingly appearing earlier than him.

It was a bad night for Arsenal as Everton came from behind to beat them 2-1 at Goodison Park, with Arteta’s position as manager likely to be called into question again after an unconvincing start to the season.

Despite some recent improvement, it’s been a difficult few days for Arsenal with back-to-back away defeats against Manchester United and Everton.

There’s also real concern over Aubameyang, who has gone six consecutive games without a goal, and Neville thinks the Gabon international won’t have taken well to being left out for the Everton game.

“I think there will be a problem with Aubameyang off the back of this game. I don’t think he’ll like Nketiah coming on [before him], I don’t think he’ll like being sub full stop,” Neville said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Express.

“I think when [the late chance] comes, he makes a good run outside, it’s one of them that is hard to play as a side foot over to that corner.

“You almost want to guide it in with your left into that far corner. It’s a little awkward and unnatural in terms of how he’s tried to finish it.”

He added: “Yeah it is going to (cause tension), there’s always that little bit of a bug between him and Arteta.

“I know he’s captain, but he leaves him out, and it just feels like it’s going to be a little bit awkward. I think it’s gonna cause a problem.

“I suspect if he could get money for him and get someone else, he would, and I think if Aubameyang could move on, he would. It could maybe turn a little sour.”

All in all, this doesn’t sound great for Arsenal as Aubameyang might well be past his best now at the age of 32, while doubts also remain over Arteta and whether a better manager might actually be able to get the club captain firing again.