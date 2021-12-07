Video: Gary Neville trolls Jamie Carragher following analysis of Liverpool’s Divock Origi

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had their usual bit of banter during their analysis on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

Watch below as Carragher analyses Divock Origi’s role as a squad player for Liverpool, with the Belgium international once again making an impact at a big moment with his late winner away to Wolves at the weekend…

At the end of the clip, Neville jokes that when Carragher spoke about a player not being good enough for Liverpool, he thought that he was talking about himself during his playing days at Anfield!

