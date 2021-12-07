When former Real Madrid defensive stalwart, Pepe, faced his old rivals Atletico in the Champions League, it was never going to be a quiet night with the Portuguese warhorse.
The centre-back made his name and his reputation with his aggressive tendencies which sometimes went a little too over the top.
When Atleti’s Mario Hermoso got involved with one of Pepe’s team-mates, the Porto captain wasted no time in letting him know who was boss, earning himself a yellow card for his astonishing outburst in the process.
