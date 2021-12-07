It’s all change at Old Trafford these days.

Ralf Rangnick has been in the Manchester United hot-seat for less than a week, but it seems that things are already looking and feeling a little bit different about the place.

Against Crystal Palace on Sunday, a 4-2-2-2 formation isn’t something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ever likely to have tried, but it gave the Red Devils the ability to play on the front foot and squeeze the Eagles at will.

The team certainly looked brighter than it had done in weeks, and that was off of the back of just a couple of training sessions.

Now The Sun report that a psychologist has been brought on board to get inside the player’s heads.

Sascha Lense worked with Rangnick at Schalke and RB Leipzig, and it’s abundantly clear that the new man in charge sees value in the services that Lense can provide.

The fact that he feels it necessary to bring in a psychologist in the first place, hints at the brittle state of mind of the likes of Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others.

Frankly, the Red Devils will need a lot more than mental stimulation to get them back amongst the English top-flight’s elite.