Everton were extremely unlucky when Richarlison had a second half equaliser ruled out for offside.

I know offside is factual but should we really be chalking off goals for something as tight as that?

Richarlison’s toe was deemed to be slightly off but both the Everton striker and Gabriel both looked like they had their feet on the 18-yard line of the penalty area.

Surely when it is as tight as that we should give the benefit to the attacker.

Another major incident from the game saw Ben Godfrey clash with Takehiro Tomiyasu, but I don’t believe it was a red card.

The Arsenal right-back was on the floor when Godfrey accidentally landed on Tomiyasu’s face.

I’m not sure referee Mike Dean saw the incident but VAR official Stuart Attwell had to check whether it was an act of violent conduct.

I don’t think it was a stamp, I felt Godfrey had nowhere else to put his foot down. It was a pure accident and not a deliberate act.

It’s not a serious foul play challenge as such so excessive force and brutality are not factors in this case.

Godfrey did not look in the direction of the Gunners right-back when his foot connected with Tomiyasu.

I can imagine die-hard Arsenal fans would have wanted disciplinary action but this was a subjective decision and Attwell clearly felt it was not a clear and obvious error by Dean.