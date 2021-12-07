Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly a fan of Lille centre-back Sven Botman as he becomes a transfer target for the club.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated young player who has shown his quality in Ligue 1, and one imagines he could prove a fine signing for Newcastle as they look to make the most of their new financial power.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies would face paying around £40million to sign Botman, who has been identified as a target by the club’s recruitment staff, but with Howe’s approval.

The Newcastle manager is likely to have some say over signings in his time at St James’ Park, and it looks like Botman is firmly in everyone’s agenda right now.

It would be intriguing to see the Dutchman in action for Newcastle, though one imagines they may well face a fight for his signature as other top clubs are sure to show an interest in him as well.

NUFC may now have a lot of money to spend, but they’re still in a relegation battle this season and it will be some time before they’re really in a position to challenge for major honours.

The Athletic have previously linked Botman as a target for Liverpool, and he’d no doubt have a better chance of enjoying instant success if he were to move to somewhere like Anfield instead.