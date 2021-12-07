Video: Toni Kroos scores Real Madrid’s 1000th Champions League goal against Inter

Champions League
It’s not often that Toni Kroos finds the back of the net, but invariably when the Real Madrid midfielder does, it’s something special.

So it proved again during Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage tie against Inter.

Picking up the ball outside of the Italian’s area, he fired home a sizzling 25-yarder with his supposedly weaker left foot.

It sent the Santiago Bernabeu into rapture and was also Los Blancos’ 1000th goal in the premier European competition.

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN USA

