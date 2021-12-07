It’s not often that Toni Kroos finds the back of the net, but invariably when the Real Madrid midfielder does, it’s something special.

So it proved again during Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage tie against Inter.

Picking up the ball outside of the Italian’s area, he fired home a sizzling 25-yarder with his supposedly weaker left foot.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

It sent the Santiago Bernabeu into rapture and was also Los Blancos’ 1000th goal in the premier European competition.

1,000 – Toni Kroos has scored Real Madrid’s 1,000th European Cup/Champions League goal, making them the first club to reach that landmark total (excl. qualifiers). Grand. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2021

What a hit from Toni Kroos! ? He picks out the bottom corner with ease to give Real Madrid the lead against Inter ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/gwKjt2xSHo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and TUDN USA