There has reportedly been a huge Covid-19 outbreak at Tottenham, with several players and staff testing positive and more positive results expected to come.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte could now be forced to field a majorly weakened XI in upcoming games as players who are infected will have to self isolate for ten days.

According to Football Insider, the latest players to contract the virus are Son Heung-min, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero and Lucas Moura.

This follows Tottenham losing Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal to Covid for their most recent game, while coaches Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini have also produced positive test results.

It remains to be seen how Spurs will hope with this, but it’s surely not going to be easy for Conte to put a decent line up together with this many first-team players out of action.

This is far from ideal timing with the busy festive period just coming up and Conte only just starting to show signs of getting his team to gel following his recent appointment as manager.