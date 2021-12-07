(Video) Antoine Griezmann gifts Atletico Madrid vital lead vs. Porto

Although it’s fair to say striker Antoine Griezmann didn’t know too much about this – the Frenchman has given Atletico Madrid and a vital lead against Porto during Tuesday evening’s Champions League final group game.

Coming into Tuesday’s latest round of European fixtures, Group B was incredibly tight.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had already qualified but the three other teams, Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, were all vying for the final qualification spot.

MORE: Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan: Klopp rotates as Origi earns rare start

In order to reach the Round of Last 16, Atletico Madrid needed to beat Porto and hope AC Milan drew or lost against Liverpool.

Although there is still just over half an hour still to play, at almost the exact same time that Divock Origi scored to make it 2-1 to the Reds in the other game, Griezmann made it 1-0 to the Colchoneros.

Pictures courtesy of Arena Premium