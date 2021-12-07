(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai stuns Man City as Hungarian’s breakaway goal difference so far

Despite already failing to qualify for the knockout phase of this season’s Champions League, RB Leipzig, who are in action on Thursday evening against group toppers Manchester City, is giving a great account of themselves.

The Bundesliga side cannot progress of their group after being on just four points after five games, but that hasn’t stopped them from taking it to the Premier League leaders, who themselves, named a very strong starting 11.

After just 25-minutes of play, RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai broke free of the Citizens’ backline, successfully rounded back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen, before tapping the ball home.

