You just can’t keep a good man down.

Borussia Dortmund were already three goals up against Besiktas in their final Champions League group game, and Erling Haaland had yet to get on the scoresheet.

On 68 minutes, however, just five minutes after coming on, he soon put things right with a towering header.

His sheer size saw him clamber all over the defender to power home, and he followed that up with another just 13 minutes later.

Erling Haaland goal – assist Schulz This guy is unreal. #BVBBJK pic.twitter.com/ZgseojRsbt — ?? ? (@Fs_BVB) December 7, 2021