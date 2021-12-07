(Video) Fikayo Tomori pounces on loose ball to give AC Milan lead vs. Liverpool

AC Milan has taken the lead during Tuesday night’s Champions League group game against leaders Liverpool.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are safely through to the competition’s knockout phase, AC Milan needs a win and Porto to draw or lose against Atletico Madrid in order to be in with a chance of reaching the Round of Last 16 themselves.

With Liverpool naming a heavily rotated starting 11, the Rossoneri and defender Fikayo Tomori have taken full advantage and opened the game’s scoring after just 28-minutes.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports