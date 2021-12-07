Video: ‘It was a red card’ – Guardiola’s short and snappy press conference after Man City defeat

It appears that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, was in no mood for small talk at his post-match press conference after losing against Leipzig.

The Premier League side were already through to the knockout stages of the competition, however, the loss isn’t likely to sit well with a manager that always seems to demand perfection from his players.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

A reporter asked Pep’s opinion on Kyle Walker’s red card and in-keeping with the rest of his press conference answers, he snappily answered back ‘it was a red card,’ with no intention to elaborate.