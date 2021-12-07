Liverpool is on the brink of becoming the only side in this season’s Champions League to win all six of their group stage matches.

Despite being drawn in a group that was dubbed as the ‘group of death’, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, who lead AC Milan 2-1 in Tuesday night’s final game, are set to qualify with maximum points.

Although Liverpool fell behind in the first half following a Fikayo Tomori opener, the Reds have fought back well with goals through Mo Salah and Divock Origi.

However, one of the side’s stand-out performers has been centre-back Nat Phillips, who has worked superbly alongside Ibrahima Konate, all night.

In fact, so impressive has Phillips been that the defender’s confidence shone through late on after he appeared to do a Cryuff turn two AC Milan attackers inside his own penalty box.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport