Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and with Mo Salah’s equaliser in Milan, the Egpytian King registered his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

It’s the fourth consecutive campaign that Salah has reached the mark, becoming the first Liverpool player to do so since Ian Rush.

His simple finish owed everything to the tidy work of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose dribble bamboozled the Milan defence, before Salah fed on scraps.

#ACMLIV 1-1 just like that! Salah goal, 36 mins pic.twitter.com/FS0o3GCu3q — SUPER FAST PL GOALS (@jdjdiidk) December 7, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports