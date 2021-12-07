For the first time in the Champions League since his goal in the 2019 final, Divock Origi came up trumps again for Jurgen Klopp’s side, this time against Milan.

There appeared to be little danger for the hosts, but a lack of concentration in defence saw Sadio Mane pounce on the loose ball.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

He managed to work the keeper with a fearsome shot, and though the custodian parried that effort, it fell onto the head of Origi who made no mistake.

GOAL OF THE SEASON BY ORIGI! pic.twitter.com/zpA0CqgFac — ??? (@its_me_axad) December 7, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports