Video: Origi puts Liverpool ahead in Milan with magnificent header

Liverpool FC
Posted by

For the first time in the Champions League since his goal in the 2019 final, Divock Origi came up trumps again for Jurgen Klopp’s side, this time against Milan.

There appeared to be little danger for the hosts, but a lack of concentration in defence saw Sadio Mane pounce on the loose ball.

MORE: Romano on Salah contract

He managed to work the keeper with a fearsome shot, and though the custodian parried that effort, it fell onto the head of Origi who made no mistake.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Divock Origi Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.